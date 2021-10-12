Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 0:59:59 0:00
Direct link

Tonight, host Mike Hove focuses on the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child Commemorations, a day declared by the United Nations, which focuses on increasing awareness around issues pertaining to challenges faced by the girl child worldwide. Recording Artist, Joy Rukanza also joins us to talk about her latest song title “Queendom” which focuses on women empowerment. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG