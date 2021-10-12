Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight, host Mike Hove focuses on the 2021 International Day of the Girl Child Commemorations, a day declared by the United Nations, which focuses on increasing awareness around issues pertaining to challenges faced by the girl child worldwide. Recording Artist, Joy Rukanza also joins us to talk about her latest song title “Queendom” which focuses on women empowerment. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
Episodes
-
October 11, 2021
Livetalk, Monday, October 11th, 2021
-
October 08, 2021
LiveTalk, Friday, October 8, 2021
-
October 07, 2021
Live Talk - Women's Roundtable
-
October 07, 2021
LiveTalk: Women's Roundtable, Thursday, October 7th, 2021
-
October 06, 2021
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, Wednesday, October 6, 2021
-
October 05, 2021
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove