Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:00 0:00
Direct link

Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks to educators about the increase in Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwean schools and the World Teachers Day commemorations. Renowned musician, MJ Sings, who speaks about his latest single titled Feels, also joins us. MJ Sings has worked with the likes of the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Cal_Vin and most recently, Speedy from Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG