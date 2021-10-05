Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks to educators about the increase in Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwean schools and the World Teachers Day commemorations. Renowned musician, MJ Sings, who speaks about his latest single titled Feels, also joins us. MJ Sings has worked with the likes of the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Cal_Vin and most recently, Speedy from Kalawa Jazmee Records.