Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on LiveTalk- The Connection, we focus on the increase in Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwean schools. We also focus on the #AfricaEducatesHer campaign, an African Union led initiative, which focuses on safeguarding girls’ education during and post the COVID-19 pandemic. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
Episodes
September 20, 2021
LiveTalk
September 17, 2021
LiveTalk
September 16, 2021
Livetalk, Women's RoundTable: We are discussing COVID-19 and others Issues
September 16, 2021
Live Talk - Women's Roundtable
September 15, 2021
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum: COVID-19 And Diaspora Vote
September 14, 2021
