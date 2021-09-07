Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
On LiveTalk- The Connection we speak to youth about the updated Lockdown conditions. President Emmerson Mnangagwa today announced that Zimbabwe is now on Level 2 of the COVID-19 Lockdown. We also focus on the opening of schools for non- examination in person classes. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
Episodes
-
September 06, 2021
LiveTalk
-
September 03, 2021
LiveTalk
-
September 02, 2021
Live Talk - Women's Roundtable
-
September 02, 2021
LiveTalk- Women's RoundTable
-
September 01, 2021
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum: COVID-19, Diaspora Policy
-
August 31, 2021
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove