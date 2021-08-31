Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

A photo collection of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games winners from around Africa.​
South Africa&#39;s Ntando Mahlangu celebrates after winning the men&#39;s long jump - T63 final of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 28, 2021. Philip FONG / AFP
1 South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu celebrates after winning the men's long jump - T63 final of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 28, 2021. Philip FONG / AFP
Nigeria&#39;s Folashade Oluwafemiato celebrates after winning a gold medal in women&#39;s -86kg powerlifting final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
2 Nigeria's Folashade Oluwafemiato celebrates after winning a gold medal in women's -86kg powerlifting final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Nigeria&#39;s Folashade Oluwafemiato celebrates after winning a gold medal in women&#39;s -86kg powerlifting final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
3 Nigeria's Folashade Oluwafemiato celebrates after winning a gold medal in women's -86kg powerlifting final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Namibia&#39;s Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda competing in the final of the men&rsquo;s 400m T11 athletics event at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Bob MARTIN / OIS/IOC / AFP
4 Namibia's Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda competing in the final of the men’s 400m T11 athletics event at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Bob MARTIN / OIS/IOC / AFP

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG