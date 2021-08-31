Accessibility links

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks to medical experts, educators and students about Zimbabwe’s national COVID-19 Vaccination program and the opening of schools. Government recently announced that minors between the ages of 14 to 17 are now eligible to take the COVID-19 Vaccine. Will this help in Zimbabwe’s goal to achieve herd immunity? Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

