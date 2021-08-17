Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 0:59:59 0:00
Direct link

On LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove focuses on Zimbabwe’s preparedness to open schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also focus on youth empowerment in Africa following the recently commemorated International Youth Day. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG