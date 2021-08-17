Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
On LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove focuses on Zimbabwe’s preparedness to open schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also focus on youth empowerment in Africa following the recently commemorated International Youth Day. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
Episodes
-
August 16, 2021
LiveTalk August 16 2021
-
August 13, 2021
LiveTalk
-
August 12, 2021
LiveTalk-Women's RoundTable
-
August 12, 2021
Live Talk - Women's Roundtable
-
August 11, 2021
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum, August 11, 2021
-
August 10, 2021
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove