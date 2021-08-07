Accessibility links

Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: August 7, 2021

A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.

1 Gold medallist Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates on the podium REUTERS/Feline Lim
2 Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
3 Silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot, of Kenya, poses on the podium during he medal ceremony for the men's 1,500-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
4 Jakob Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, right, celebrates with Timothy Cheruiyot, of Kenya, silver, after winning the gold medal in the final of the men's 1,500-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

