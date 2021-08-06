Accessibility links

Tokyo 2020

Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: August 6, 2021

A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.

1 Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya celebrates after winning gold after the final of the women's 1,500-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
2 Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, wins the women's 1,500-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
3 Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, leads Mohammed Ahmed, of Canada, silver, to win the gold medal in the final of the men's 5,000-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
4 Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda celebrates after winning the gold medal in the final of the men's 5,000-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

