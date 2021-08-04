Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
Tokyo 2020

Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: August 4, 2021

A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.

Uganda&#39;s Peruth Chemutai, left, and Kenya&#39;s Hyvin Kiyeng celebrate after Chemutai won gold and Kiyeng won silver in the women&#39;s 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
1 Uganda's Peruth Chemutai, left, and Kenya's Hyvin Kiyeng celebrate after Chemutai won gold and Kiyeng won silver in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Emmanuel Korir, of Kenya, celebrates winning the gold medal ahead with Ferguson Rotich, of Kenya, silver, after the final of the men&#39;s 800-meter at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
2 Emmanuel Korir, of Kenya, celebrates winning the gold medal ahead with Ferguson Rotich, of Kenya, silver, after the final of the men's 800-meter at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Emmanuel Korir, of Kenya, reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the final of the men&#39;s 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
3 Emmanuel Korir, of Kenya, reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the final of the men's 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Emmanuel Korir, right, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the gold medal with silver medalist Ferguson Rotich, also of Kenya, in the men&#39;s 800-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
4 Emmanuel Korir, right, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the gold medal with silver medalist Ferguson Rotich, also of Kenya, in the men's 800-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG