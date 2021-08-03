Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on LiveTalk, host Mike Hove discusses the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on Zimbabwean youth. We also focus on the 2021 Mandela Washington Fellowship Program, a flagship program of the United States Government Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
