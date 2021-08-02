Accessibility links

Tokyo 2020

Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: August 2, 2021

A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.

Lwazi Madi of South Africa in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
1 Lwazi Madi of South Africa in action. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Christine Mboma, of Namibia, reacts after a semifinal of the women's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
2 Christine Mboma, of Namibia, reacts after a semifinal of the women's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Wayde Van Niekerk, of South Africa starts a men's 400-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
3 Wayde Van Niekerk, of South Africa starts a men's 400-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya races to win a women's 1,500-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
4 Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya races to win a women's 1,500-meter heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

