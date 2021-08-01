Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
Tokyo 2020

Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: August 1, 2021

A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.

&nbsp;Isaac Makwala of Botswana reacts after winning Heat 1 - Men&#39;s 400m - Round 1 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
1  Isaac Makwala of Botswana reacts after winning Heat 1 - Men's 400m - Round 1 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dallas Oberholzer, 46, from South Africa, takes part in a men&#39;s park skateboarding training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The age-range of competitors in skateboarding&#39;s Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games is remarkably broad and Oberholzer will go wheel-to-wheel with skaters less than half his age. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
2 Dallas Oberholzer, 46, from South Africa, takes part in a men's park skateboarding training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The age-range of competitors in skateboarding's Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games is remarkably broad and Oberholzer will go wheel-to-wheel with skaters less than half his age. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
&nbsp;Samuel Takyi of Ghana in action against Ceiber Avila of Colombiain the&nbsp;Men&#39;s Featherweight - Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
3  Samuel Takyi of Ghana in action against Ceiber Avila of Colombiain the Men's Featherweight - Quarterfinal. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Yanique Thompson, of Jamaica, center, reacts as she pulls up during a women&#39;s 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. At left is Christina Clemons, of United States, and at right, Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
4 Yanique Thompson, of Jamaica, center, reacts as she pulls up during a women's 100-meter hurdles semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. At left is Christina Clemons, of United States, and at right, Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG