Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
Tokyo 2020

Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: July 31, 2021

A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.

Misaki Emura of Japan, left, and Amira Ben Chaabane of Tunisia compete in the women&#39;s Sabre team round of 16 competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
1 Misaki Emura of Japan, left, and Amira Ben Chaabane of Tunisia compete in the women's Sabre team round of 16 competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Ngoni Makusha, of Zimbabwe, wins a heat in the men&#39;s 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
2 Ngoni Makusha, of Zimbabwe, wins a heat in the men's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Zambia&#39;s Patrick Chinyemba, left, exchanges punches with Britain&#39;s Galal Yafai during their men&#39;s flyweight 52-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
3 Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba, left, exchanges punches with Britain's Galal Yafai during their men's flyweight 52-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Zenfira Magomedalieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, left, exchanges punches with Mozambique&#39;s Rady Adosinda Gramans during their women&#39;s middleweight 75-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
4 Zenfira Magomedalieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, left, exchanges punches with Mozambique's Rady Adosinda Gramans during their women's middleweight 75-kg boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG