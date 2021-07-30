Accessibility links
Tokyo 2020
Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: July 30, 2021
41 minutes ago
A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.
1
Selemon Barega, of Ethiopia, celebrates after winning the men's 10,000-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
2
Tatjana Schoenmaker, of South Africa, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 200-meter breaststroke final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
3
Selemon Barega, of Ethiopia, celebrates after winning the men's 10,000-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
4
Selemon Barega, of Ethiopia, celebrates after winning the men's 10,000-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
