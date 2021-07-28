Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
Tokyo 2020

Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: July 28, 2021

A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.
Leonida Kasaya of Kenya, Gladys Ekaru of Kenya and Agripina Kundu of Kenya celebrate during the Tokyo Olympics Volleyball - Women&#39;s Pool A&nbsp; South Korea v Kenya. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
1 Leonida Kasaya of Kenya, Gladys Ekaru of Kenya and Agripina Kundu of Kenya celebrate during the Tokyo Olympics Volleyball - Women's Pool A  South Korea v Kenya. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
&nbsp;Daniel Arzani of Australia in action with Taher Mohamed of Egypt Soccer Football - Men - Group C - Australia v EgypREUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
2  Daniel Arzani of Australia in action with Taher Mohamed of Egypt Soccer Football - Men - Group C - Australia v EgypREUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Egypt&#39;s Ammar Hamdy, right, is carried by teammate Ramadan Sobhi after he scored his side&#39;s second goal against Australia during a men&#39;s soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Sendai, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
3 Egypt's Ammar Hamdy, right, is carried by teammate Ramadan Sobhi after he scored his side's second goal against Australia during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Sendai, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Luther Singh of South Africa, left, and Mexico&#39;s Sebastian Cordova fight for the ball during a men&#39;s soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
4 Luther Singh of South Africa, left, and Mexico's Sebastian Cordova fight for the ball during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG