Tokyo 2020

Daily Tokyo Olympics 2020 Photos: July 24-25, 2021

A look at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 event photos of participants from around Africa.
1 Steven Mungandu of Zambia, left, and Adrian Gomboc of Slovenia compete during their men's -66kg round of 32 judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
2 Nigeria's Caleb Agada (3) drives to the basket against Australia's Josh Green (6) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
3 Nigeria's Precious Achiuwa grabs a rebound ahead of Australia's Nic Kay (15) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 Ivory Coast's Christian Kouame, center, battles for a ball with Brazil's Richarlison, left, and Claudinho during a men's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

