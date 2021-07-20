Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection we speak to youth about Zimbabwe’s vaccination program. According to the Southern African country's Ministry of Health and ChildCare, the country has administered over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines. We also focus on the current state of education following the extension of the COVID-19 Lockdown by another two weeks. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
Episodes
-
July 19, 2021
LiveTalk
-
July 16, 2021
LiveTalk
-
July 15, 2021
LiveTalk-Women's RoundTable
-
July 14, 2021
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum - Wednesday, July 14, 2021
-
-