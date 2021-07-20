Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:00 0:00
Direct link

Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection we speak to youth about Zimbabwe’s vaccination program. According to the Southern African country's Ministry of Health and ChildCare, the country has administered over 1 million COVID-19 vaccines. We also focus on the current state of education following the extension of the COVID-19 Lockdown by another two weeks. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG