Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove continues the discussion on the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on Zimbabwe with youth. We also focus on the increase in teenage pregnancies in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwean government recently rejected a proposal of having teenagers 16 and under receiving contraceptives without parental consent. US based Author & Publisher Christine Mapondera also joins us.
