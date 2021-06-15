Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:00 0:00
Direct link

On LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove focuses on the impact of the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Zimbabwean on youth. We also spotlight youth led campaigns, which target encouraging their peers to register to vote. Multi Award winning Actor, Vongai Shava also joins us to discuss her latest venture, which targets spotlight-excelling Zimbabweans worldwide. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG