Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

On LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove focuses on the impact of the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Zimbabwean on youth. We also spotlight youth led campaigns, which target encouraging their peers to register to vote. Multi Award winning Actor, Vongai Shava also joins us to discuss her latest venture, which targets spotlight-excelling Zimbabweans worldwide. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.