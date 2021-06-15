Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
On LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove focuses on the impact of the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Zimbabwean on youth. We also spotlight youth led campaigns, which target encouraging their peers to register to vote. Multi Award winning Actor, Vongai Shava also joins us to discuss her latest venture, which targets spotlight-excelling Zimbabweans worldwide. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
Episodes
-
June 14, 2021
LiveTalk
-
June 11, 2021
LiveTalk
-
June 10, 2021
LiveTalk-Women's RoundTable
-
-
June 08, 2021
Live Talk - The Connection
-
June 07, 2021
Livetalk: COVID-19, Voter Registration in Zimbabwe