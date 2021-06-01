Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

On LiveTalk- The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks focuses on how young people are surviving in Kwekwe as the city enters week 2 of its Lockdown. We also spotlight the works of youth led organizations, which are helping communities in Zimbabwe during a time whereby the Southern African nation is fighting Coronavirus. Recording artist, Pablo Cartel who recently released his latest single titled Ngifuna Wena, also joins us.Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.