Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

On LiveTalk The Connection, tonight host Mike Hove speaks to Zimbabwean youth about the Lockdown in Kwekwe & the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of Zimbabwean youth. We also focus on Africa Day Commemorations. The 2021 Theme is “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want”. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

