Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on LiveTalk, we further explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Zimbabwe. Focus is on the nation’s vaccination program and the Indian COVID-19 variant, which medical experts say, may soon be spreading in Zimbabwe. We are also going to look at the current state of education in Zimbabwe. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

