Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection we focus on Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Vaccination program and the World Health Organizations recent approval of the usage of the SinoPharm Vaccine for emergency use. We also discuss the implications of Constitutional Amendment Bill No2, which was signed into law last Friday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
Episodes
-
May 10, 2021
Livetalk: COVID-19 And Political Party Defections
-
May 07, 2021
LIVE TALK
-
-
-
May 05, 2021
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum
-
May 04, 2021
