Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection we focus on Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Vaccination program. We also speak to youth who are part of the informal sector to hear how they are surviving during a time whereby the country is still enforcing COVID-19 preventative measures. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
Episodes
-
May 04, 2021
Livetalk: World Press Freedom Day
-
-
-
-
April 27, 2021
Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
-
April 26, 2021
LiveTalk