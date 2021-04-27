Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
On LiveTalk-The Connection we update Zimbabweans on the COVID-19 pandemic. We also focus on Constitutional Amendment Bill No2, which recently passed in the National Assembly. How does Constitutional Amendment Bill No.2 affect Zimbabwean youth & the future of the nation? Afro Fusion musician Mbeu also joins us, as we discuss his song titled Hauna Rudo. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
