Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on LiveTalk- The Connection host, Mike Hove updates the nation on what is, happening COVID-19 related. Following Zimbabwe celebrating 41 years of Independence, we also look to revisit the discussion on youth empowerment in the Southern African nation. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.
