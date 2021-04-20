Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:00 0:00
Direct link

Tonight on LiveTalk- The Connection host, Mike Hove updates the nation on what is, happening COVID-19 related. Following Zimbabwe celebrating 41 years of Independence, we also look to revisit the discussion on youth empowerment in the Southern African nation. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG