Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on LiveTalk- The Connection, we continue speaking to youth about the COVID-19 Pandemic. As Zimbabwe is gearing up to celebrate 41 years of Independence on 18 April, we speak to young entrepreneurs about the current state of the economy and what the future looks like for the Southern African nation. Zimbabwean poet, VaChikepe the Poet, who is one of the nominees at the 2021 International Reggae & World Music Awards, also joins us. Call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.

