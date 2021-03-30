Accessibility links

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove - March 30, 2021

Tonight on LiveTalk - The Connection, host Mike Hove discusses Covid 19 vaccines in Zimbabwe, following the receipt of 35, 000 doses of Covaxin from India and more than one million doses of Sinovac from China. Also, interview with Bakes by Dan founder, Danielle Machibaya, on being an entrepreneur.

