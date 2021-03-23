Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks to youth about official launch of the second phase of the COVID-19 Vaccination program, which will be held in Victoria Falls tomorrow. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to receive his fist jab of the vaccine alongside other leaders of political parties. Musician and songwriter, Joy Rukanza, also joins us as we talk about her journey in music and more. To join, call us directly at +1-202-619-2077.
