Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 0:59:59 0:00
Direct link

Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks to youth about official launch of the second phase of the COVID-19 Vaccination program, which will be held in Victoria Falls tomorrow. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to receive his fist jab of the vaccine alongside other leaders of political parties. Musician and songwriter, Joy Rukanza, also joins us as we talk about her journey in music and more. To join, call us directly at +1-202-619-2077.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG