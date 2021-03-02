Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on LiveTalk-The Connection we discuss the latest COVID-19 Lockdown restrictions announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday afternoon & the Sino Pharm Vaccine, which is in distribution in Zimbabwe. Seasoned arts journalist & Founder of EarGround, Plot Mhako, also joins us as we continue discussing the impact of Soul Jah Love on the Zimbabwean arts industry. To join, call our studio directly at +1-202-619-2077 to participate.