Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Tonight on The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks to youth about the Sino Pharm COVID-19 Vaccine, which is, officially in circulation in the country, following its donation by China last week. We are also going to be celebrating the life of Soul Jah Love, a well-respected Dancehall musician who died at the age of 31 after succumbing to Diabetes.
