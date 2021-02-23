Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove
Embed
Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

No media source currently available

0:00 0:59:59 0:00
Direct link

Tonight on The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks to youth about the Sino Pharm COVID-19 Vaccine, which is, officially in circulation in the country, following its donation by China last week. We are also going to be celebrating the life of Soul Jah Love, a well-respected Dancehall musician who died at the age of 31 after succumbing to Diabetes.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG