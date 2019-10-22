Accessibility links

Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on The Connection, we will discuss the anti-sanctions campaign being spearheaded by the Zimbabwean government, ruling Zanu PF party and Southern African Development Community. A solidarity march is set for Friday with SADC member states expected to push for the removal of the targeted sanctions imposed by the West on Zanu PF officials. Opposition parties and human rights activists say this is a waste of time as the situation remains tense in Zimbabwe where people are still being allegedly brutalized by state security agents. Send us your contact number if you wish to join the show, or call our studio directly at +1202 619 2077 to participate.

