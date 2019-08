Tonight on The Connection,we are analyzing journalists' rights and media laws in Zimbabwe. Most journalists complained about the stringent media laws under then President Robert Mugabe. Are they still expressing the same sentiments under President Emmerson Mnangagwa? To join our discussion, either write your number in the comments section or text us on WhatsApp on +12024650318. You can also call our studio directly at +1 202 619 2077 to participate.