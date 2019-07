Tonight on The Connection, host Mike Hove will be speaking with Zimbabweans taking part in the 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship about their educational experience and how they intend to utilize their acquired knowledge in Zimbabwe.Join us @8pm:FB: VOA Studio 7; voazimbabwe.com, TEXT: +1202-465-0318 or call our studio directly at 1-202-619-2077 to participate.