MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabweans should prepare for street protests over the deteriorating economic situation in the country. MDC youths say they will take part in the protests, whilst ZANU PF members are dismissing this as an attempt to unseat President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Youths normally engage in such activities. What’s your take on this? To join our discussion text us on WhatsApp on +12024650318 or call us directly at +12026192077.