Tonight, we are revisiting the issue of unemployment. We are focusing on the Agricultural sector. We look to have members of the youth desk of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture & Rural Resettlement on the program to discuss how the Ministry intends on uplifting Zimbabwean youth whilst alleviating unemployment. To join our program either write your number in the comments section or text us on WhatsApp on +12024650318. You can also call our studio directly at +1 202 619 2077 to participate.