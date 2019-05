Tonight on The Connection we are focusing on the impact of the current economic situation in Zimbabwe on young entrepreneurs. Zimbabwe has just increased fuel prices amid fears that prices of basic commodities are set to go up. Will this devastate young entreprenuers? Are young people coping with the deepening economic crisis?To join our discussion text us on WhatsApp on +12024650318. You can also call our studio directly at 1-202-619-2077 to participate.