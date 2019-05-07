Live Talk - The Connection With Mike Hove

Tonight on The Connection we are discussing the arrest of 131 school children in Bulawayo who were netted in steamy vuzu parties in which they were taking dangerous substances and engaged in casual sex. These parties, normally attended by children aged between 13 and 24, surfaced in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo, in 2014. Parliament wanted to ban these parties but this has been continuing for years. Why do young people continue attending these parties? What needs to be done to help children involved? To join our discussion text us on WhatsApp on +1202 465 0318. You can also call our studio directly at +1202 619 2077 to participate.