Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Tonight on The Connection we discuss drug abuse among Zimbabwean youth, which is reportedly on the rise. According to the Zimbabwe Liberties of Drug Network, more than 50% of Zimbabwe’s youth are using drugs. We’ll examine some of the reasons cited for this upsurge, including increased stress levels due lack of employment and other opportunities, as well as the easy access to the drugs, pouring into the country. What is your opinion on tonight’s topic, and what do you think can be done to end this cycle of drug abuse and get youth back on track? To join tonight’s discussion, text us on +1202 465 0318, or call our studio directly at +1202 619 2077 to participate.