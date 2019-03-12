Live Talk - The Connection with Mike Hove

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Professor Amon Murwira recently announced that $5 million will be released to five local universities for the procurement of equipment to be used in innovation hubs. The products that come out of these hubs are to be commercialized with the idea of developing Zimbabwe’s economy. Could the government’s investment in the country’s Science Technology Engineering & Mathematics program be the answer to the various challenges faced by Zimbabweans? Join us on The Connection, for a discussion on the government’s initiative. If you wish to join our program, either write your number & comments in the comments section, or text us on WhatsApp on +12024650318. You can also call our studio directly at +12026192077 to participate.