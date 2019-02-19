Live Talk: The Connection With Mike Hove

Today on our Youth Show, we are focusing on rural youth of Zimbabwe, which is where majority of Zimbabweans live. Seeing as though most people in rural areas don’t have access to funds to kick start businesses, Business Mogul, Strive Masiyiwa, recently announced that he will be investing $100 million on businesses in rural areas. Will deprived rural youth benefit from this fund? To join tonight’s discussion, send us your number by either writing your number in the comments section, texting us on Whatsapp on +12024650318 or call our studio directly at 1-202-619-2077 to participate.