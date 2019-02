Tonight on The Connection, we are focusing on the military crackdown on protesters in Zimbabwe which has forced some young people to leave the country to seek refuge in several nations. Some youths have been locked up for taking part in the recent protests over the high cost of living. What’s your take on the military crackdown? To join our discussion, either call us during the show on +12026192077 or you can text us on WhatsApp on +12024650318 to participate.