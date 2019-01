Tonight on Livetalk on the youth show, The Connection, we are taking a look at Zimbabwe's tertiary education. Jobs are scarce in Zimbabwe. So, the question is: Are Zimbabwean graduates able to utilize the knowledge they attain at colleges and universities to be employed? To participate either send us a WhatsApp message on, +12024650318 or you can call our studio directly at 1-202-619-2077 to participate.