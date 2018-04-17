Accessibility links
Learning English
Ndebele
Shona
Zimbabwe 2018 Election
Zimbabwe 2008 Elections in Pictures
IN 2008 Zimbabweans voted in the most crucial election since independence from Britain in 1980, with veteran President Robert Mugabe facing the biggest challenge of his 28-year-rule.
Supporters of the opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) raise their hands as they cheer their leader Morgan Tsvangirai during a rally in Harare January 20, 2008.
A security guard stands next to a President Robert Mugabe campaign poster in Harare, Zimbabwe, Tuesday, February, 26, 2008.
Zimbabwe's former finance minister Simba Makoni addresses guests during the launch of his manisfesto in Harare February 13, 2008. Makoni, a former cabinet minister challenged President Robert Mugabe in he 2008 elections.
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters of his ruling ZANU-PF party at a rally near Harare, March 5, 2008.
