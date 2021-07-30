Third Man Arrested Outside Mnangagwa’s Official Residence Attempting to Share His Dream With Zimbabwe Leader

A third man, who allegedly wanted to forcibly gain access at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s official residence where he intended to share his dream with the Zimbabwean leader, has appeared in court facing charges of trespassing.

According to an online publication, ZimLive, Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga remanded Isaac Tsuro in custody and ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation.

Tsuro allegedly tried to gain access at the State House on Tuesday claiming that he had a dream, which he wanted to share with Mnangagwa.

Two Zimbabweans, who claimed that they were members of the Central Intelligence Organization, also attempted to gain entry into the same place last week.

Nigel Rutsito and Dylan Kanyungwe were arrested and charged with trespassing.

The two were remanded in custody to September 14, according to ZimLive.

Kanyungwe demanded to see Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.