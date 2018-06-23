Source: Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga, Wife Injured in Stadium Blast

Reuters Staff

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga and his wife sustained minor injuries from a blast at a political rally, a source close to President Emmerson Mnangagwa told Reuters on Saturday.

“Mrs Chiwenga was slightly injured. Her husband was also affected in a minor way,” the source said.

Mnangagwa’s spokesman said earlier that the president was not hurt in the blast at a stadium in the second city of Bulawayo and was taken to safety.

Footage from Zimbabwe state television on Saturday showed an explosion took place near President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he waved to supporters after addressing a rally in the second city of Bulawayo.

Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba told Reuters the 75-year-old president, who was accompanied by his two deputies, was safe at a state house in the city