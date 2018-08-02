Accessibility links

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa Leading in Presidential Poll

  • Gibbs Dube
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
WASHINGTON — 

Incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa is leading by 217.801 in Zimbabwe's presidential election after amassing 2,147.505 votes in nine provinces compared to opposition MDC Alliance's Nelson Chamisa who has 1,929.704 votes.

ZEC is expected to announce the last presidential election results for Mashonaland West province, a Zanu stronghold.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, there was a large turnout in most provinces and huge number of rejected ballots.

More details to follow.

