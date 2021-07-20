Accessibility links

2 Zimbabweans Arrested for Attempting to Get Into Mnangagwa's Official Residence

FILE: Emmerson Mnangagwa, second left, with Army General Constantino Chiwenga, second right, inspects the military parade after being sworn in as President at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

Zimbabwe’s privately-owned Newsday newspaper reports that two people, who attempted to get into the president’s residence in Harare, have appeared in court facing charges of impersonation and trespassing.

According to the newspaper, Nigel Rutsito was arrested Saturday outside the State House after attempting to get into the place claiming that he is a member of the spy network, the Central Intelligence Organization while his alleged accomplice, Dylan Kanyungwe, allegedly demanded to meet with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Local magistrate, Barbara Mateko, granted the two free bail. The two Harare men’s motives are still unknown, according to the newspaper.

Rutsito was allegedly denied entry into President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s residence after he failed to produce a state security identity document and Kanyugwe turned violent when he was told that Chiwenga did not live at the State House.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, was unreachable for comment.

