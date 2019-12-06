Zimbabwean Wins Top World Bank App Award in USA

A Zimbabwean-born software engineer, Hope Ndhlovu, has won the 2019 World Bank Youth Summit Award for developing an application designed to make it easy for people to use public transport in Africa.

The Bulawayo-born young man, who studied Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Harvard University in USA, was among hundreds of people who submitted their Apps for consideration at the World Bank Summitt 2019.

In a message posted on his social media platforms, Ndhlovu wrote, “I had the honor and privilege of pitching my startup Tuverl at the World Bank Youth Summit Pitch Competition Finals in Washington DC, earlier this week. We were 1 of 5 team finalists selected from a pool of 885 applicants from 98 countries.

“My team finished on 1st place and won … It was such a humbling experience for our vision at Tuverl to be validated by the World Bank and the hundreds vibrant young people from around the world who attended the conference.”

Ndhlovu did his secondary education at Mpopoma High School in Bulawayo.